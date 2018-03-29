Mini Maker Faire is a showcase of imagination

Artists, scientists, beekeepers, robot builders, tinkerers and makers of all ages and backgrounds exhibit their projects and wares at the inaugural Mini Maker Faire on April 7 at the Museum of Science and History.

“Jacksonville Mini Maker Faire is a celebration of creativity and ingenuity in and around Jacksonville,” says Maria Hane, president of MOSH. “It is an incredible showcase for imagination, invention and hands-on technical skills and a wonderful blend of art and science.”

The deadline for makers was March 9, but the public can check out all the interactive exhibits and demonstrations for $5 in advance, $10 at the door.