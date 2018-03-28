Personal Injury • Wrongful Death • Homeowners Insurance Claims

The Law Offices of Brett Hastings is a law firm that specializes solely in personal injury, wrongful death and homeowners insurance claims. The firm is committed to helping people and their families who have suffered tragedies to pick up the pieces and guide them step by step to a place a of closure. The firm believes that making sure every client has all of their questions answered and that their case is resolved only for what is fair and just are its highest order of business. The firm works solely for people and never for insurance companies.

Brett Hastings was raised in Jacksonville and upon graduation from the University of Florida College of Law was a prosecutor in his hometown where he gained valuable trial experience. In his 19-year career he has worked in personal injury and wrongful death cases, first on the defense and for the last 15 years solely for those injured.

Megan Russo was born and raised in West Virginia, where she graduated as valedictorian from her high school class. She attended West Virginia Wesleyan College on a track/academic scholarship and moved to Jacksonville for law school. Her entire 14-year career has been here in Jacksonville working as a personal injury attorney. She heads the firm’s First Party Division involving underpaid or improperly denied insurance claims, especially those involving hurricane and storm claims.

Main Office: 226 3rd St. N., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 • 904.247.4400

justiceforjacksonville.com