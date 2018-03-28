Personal Injury Law

The Law Firm of Pajcic & Pajcic was founded in 1974 by Steve Pajcic and his late brother Gary. Nearly 45 years later, it is still a family affair. Gary’s sons Curt, Curry and Seth are all attorneys in the firm, along with Steve’s son Michael. Their bond is strong. They enjoy trying cases as a team and spending time together out of the office, as well. They have all been athletes and are extremely competitive. That quality serves their clients well as they battle for them in and out of the courtroom. Steve could not be more proud of the achievements of the next generation, yet he remains involved in almost every case. Pajcic & Pajcic has seven other attorneys in the firm. All 12 are AV rated “preeminent.” The firm has a perfect 5.0 rating in client satisfaction in Martindale-Hubbell’s list of Top Ranked Law Firms. Pajcic & Pajcic specializes in representing individuals and families who have suffered a serious injury or wrongful death because of the fault of others. They have handled more than 10,000 cases recovering $1 billion for their clients. The firm has a motto to be honest and ethical in everything you do, do the best job you can for your client and enjoy what you do. The best part of the family working together is that they also treat their employees and clients like members of their own family. That means if you are part of the Pajcic team, you are always considered a member of the Pajcic family.

Pictured (left to right): Curtis Pajcic, Curry Pajcic, Seth Pajcic & Michael Pajcic

One Independent Dr., Suite 1900, Jacksonville, FL 32202 • 904.358.8881

pajcic.com