Sheppard, White, Kachergus & DeMaggio, P.A. is ranked as a Top Tier Law Firm by Best Lawyers in America. This year, Mr. Sheppard was recognized as Lawyer of the Year in the practice area of Criminal Defense: White Collar. The firm and its individual members have been listed by Best Lawyers in America in the areas of Criminal Defense: General and White Collar, Appellate Practice, First Amendment Law, and Employment Law: Individuals. The firm is ranked AV Pre-Eminent by Martindale-Hubbell®.

Mr. Sheppard has practiced law in Jacksonville for 50 years. Under his direction, the firm repeatedly has been recognized for its thorough preparation and effective advocacy. In addition to state and federal trial litigation, the firm’s appellate advocacy has resulted in the publication of over 500 appellate decisions. From misdemeanor offenses to cases of significant constitutional importance, the firm is committed to providing effective guidance and representation to its clients.

Pictured Front Row: Elizabeth L. White, William J. Sheppard & Camille E. Sheppard

Back Row: Matthew R. Kachergus, Bryan E. DeMaggio & Jesse Wilkison

