Civil Trial Attorneys

Margol & Margol, P.A. is a law firm with a history of more than 50 collective years of experience and success in civil jury trials. The core of our practice continues to be the representation of individuals and families that have been very seriously injured or wronged through the negligence or misconduct of others.

We have served as trial counsel in litigation throughout the country in both state and federal courts. Our history of success in the courtroom is the result of an unyielding dedication to trial preparation. We take pride in giving detailed, individualized attention to each case we handle and we never charge a client for discussing and evaluating his or her case. The attorneys of Margol & Margol, P.A. have been recognized by many organizations for their excellence as trial lawyers. Please visit www.margolandmargol.com for more information about the attorneys and the cases we have handled.

2029 N. 3rd St., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 • 904.355.7508

margolandmargol.com