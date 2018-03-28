Criminal Defense Lawyer

Malcolm Anthony, P.A. is a seasoned attorney with a high success rate with all types of criminal cases, especially DUIs, License Offenses, and Juvenile cases. He has handled several high-profile cases and represented several high-profile clients. He has a long-standing relationship with St. Johns and Duval county law enforcement and their court systems that has served his clients and their cases well. Malcolm is passionate about upholding the rights of his clients and their needs, while defending and protecting their privacy and reputation all with the utmost integrity. You will get peace of mind with Malcolm Anthony as your lawyer.

As an aggressive defender of your rights Malcom will “protect your freedom and preserve your future by boldly challenging the government when it accuses you of a crime.” He has the AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell® and an AVVO rating of 10.0. In 2017 Malcolm was rated one of AIDUIA’s 10 Best DUI Lawyers. He previously served as a prosecutor in Duval and St. Johns counties and was a special prosecutor of economic crimes. Malcolm is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the National College of Drunk Driving Defense.

Defending the Constitution for Over 30 Years

814 A1A N., Suite 105, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL • 904.285.4LAW

malcolmanthony.com