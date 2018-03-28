Marital & Family Law, Criminal Law, Personal Injury & Probate

At La’Rae H. Hendrix, P.A., we are dedicated to building strong relationships with our clients, helping them through each step of the legal process. With more than 35 years of combined legal experience, the firm handles cases in Family Law, Criminal Law, Personal Injury and Probate.

La’Rae H. Hendrix graduated from Jacksonville University and Florida Coastal School of Law. She has earned a reputation as a fierce litigator unafraid of making tough decisions in the most complex legal cases. La’Rae served on the board of directors for Jacksonville’s Family Nurturing Center and received The Honorable Lamar Winegeart, Jr. Pro Bono Service Award for volunteer service. She is a member of the Florida Bar Association, Jacksonville Bar Association, Jacksonville Women’s Lawyers Association, and the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Ronald J. Davis, II, graduated from the University of Maine and the University of Miami School of Law. He has extensive trial experience in state and federal court where he has tried hundreds of felony and misdemeanor, personal injury, medical malpractice, and family law cases. He is a member of the Florida Bar Association, Jacksonville Bar Association, the Florida Family Law American Inn of Court, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern, Middle and Northern Districts of Florida.

165 Wells Rd., Suite 104, Orange Park, FL 32073 • 904.278.4044

laraehendrix.com