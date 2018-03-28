J. Demere Mason, P.A.

Family Law

Demere Mason has been Board Certified by the Florida Bar as an expert in Marital and Family Law since 1998. He holds an AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell,® the highest peer review possible. A founding member of the Florida Family Law Inn of Court, he previously held the rank of Master of the Bench and Bar. In 2015, he received the prestigious Hernandez Professionalism Award and now frequently lectures at family law seminars. “With 38 years of experience, I am proud to offer my services in dissolution of marriage cases (with notable experience in complex divorce cases with significant income and assets divisions and business evaluations); child-related issues (custody, visitation and support); post-judgement modifications and enforcement; and pre- and post-nuptial agreements,” he says. "By working closely with Jacksonville’s top mediators, my firm seeks to bring family law matters to conclusion as quickly and inexpensively as possible. When settlement is not possible I will aggressively pursue the interests of my clients at trial.”

Mason’s staff consists of caring and concerned individuals, working in a family like atmosphere with a desire to assist clients through stressful times, helping them put their lives back on track.

8130 Baymeadows Way W., Suite 304, Jacksonville, FL 32256 • 904.726.8589

jdemeremason.com