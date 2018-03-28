Divorce and Family Law for Women

Florida Women’s Law Group is a new full-service law firm for women established by the brilliant legal minds behind The Quick Law Group. Building upon the foundation of representing women exclusively, Heather Quick, CEO and founder, discovered that women are underserved in the legal arena and that women face issues throughout life that Florida Women’s Law Group can serve. Florida Women’s Law Group will continue to serve women in the Northeast Florida area and Winter Park and continue to grow throughout Florida. The firm has opened an appellate division as well, so women who are in situations where an appeal is necessary, can turn to Florida Women’s Law Group for those needs as well.

Women control more than 60% of America’s wealth, yet they continue to be underrepresented in the legal and financial arenas. Additionally, approximately 66% of caregivers of aging parents are women. Clearly, there is a need for a firm specifically focused on the needs of women as they are dealing with the estates of their aging parents, planning for their retirement as well as planning a legacy for their children. Florida Women’s Law Group will meet those needs.

With over fifty years of combined legal experience, Florida Women’s Law Group represents women throughout Florida and in 2017, Heather was admitted to practice law in Washington, D.C., allowing the expansion of the firm’s services. Heather and her firm empower clients with information, support, and resources to navigate the legal process so that a stronger, more vibrant future is possible. The firm believes that anything is possible with the right resources, support and commitment.

Heather Quick and her firm have received local and national recognition for superior legal work, and were recognized as award winners by Enterprising Women for their work. Heather is rated by Martindale-Hubbell® as AV Distinguished® and “Superb” by AVVO, both the highest ratings available. She has been named as a 2017 Ultimate Attorney and a Woman of Influence by the Jacksonville Business Journal and has been selected for the 2017 Florida Super Lawyers list.

The firm, now known as Florida Women’s Law Group, was recognized as the Best Gender-Focused Family Law Boutique—Southern USA by Acquisition International and ranked by The Law Firm 500 as one of the top 100 fastest growing law firms in America in 2016 and 2017. The firm was named by the Jacksonville Business Journal as one of the top 20 fastest growing companies in Northeast Florida in 2017.

An active member of the legal community, Heather Quick is a member of the American Bar Association, St. Johns Bar Association and the Jacksonville Bar Association. She served on the Family Law Rules Committee for the Florida Bar from 2014-2017, is a member of the National Organization for Women, is on the executive board for Junior Achievement and is a member of the Women’s President Organization. The firm is also a member of The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce.

Consistent with her message and mission of female empowerment, Heather has published 3 books: Women’s Guide to Divorce in Florida, Is Divorce Right for You and Women’s Guide to Becoming a Successful Entrepreneur. Heather continues to work on issues that affect women and participates in programs designed to elevate women in business and particularly as entrepreneurs. “Women have so much more to offer than they give themselves credit for, and it is time we lift one another up and call attention to all of our wonderful achievements.”

To learn more, text 4women to 31996 to receive monthly newsletters and information on legal services for women.

Pictured (left to right): Stacie Drawdy, Heather B. Quick, Banda deLane Nadeau, Anna M. Durstein & Autumn Warner

Professional Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224 • 904.241.0012

thequicklawgroup.com