Edwards & Ragatz, P.A.

Personal Injury Litigation

Edwards and Ragatz, P.A. believes everyone deserves justice. Firm partners Thomas S. Edwards, Jr. and Eric C. Ragatz fight everyday to give Jacksonville residents a voice in the courtroom. Through the pursuit of equality, fairness, honesty and integrity, they attempt to right the wrongs that occur by protecting your rights in the justice system.

Thomas S. Edwards, Jr., graduated from Stetson University College of Law in 1983. He is an AV Preeminent® rated by Martindale-Hubbell®, Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer who has served as past president of the Jacksonville Chapter of the ABOTA, Jacksonville Bar, Jacksonville Trial Lawyers, and the Florida Justice Association. Mr. Edwards was selected in 2007 and all years since to the Florida Super Lawyer’s list. In 2012, Mr. Edwards was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Management Council and in 2014 was appointed to the Florida Commission on Access to Civil Justice. In 2012 & 2015 he was selected as the Jacksonville Medical Malpractice “Lawyer of the Year” and in 2016 and 2017 Jacksonville Personal Injury Litigation “Lawyer of the Year” by Best Lawyers magazine. In April 2013 he was inducted in the Fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and in December 2014 he was honored with the B.J. Masterson Award for Professionalism through the Florida Justice Association.

Eric C. Ragatz graduated from the Stetson University College of Law in 1996. He is AV Preeminent® rated by Martindale Hubbell®. He is admitted to all Florida Courts, all United States District Courts in Florida and is a licensed member of the State Bar of Georgia. Mr. Ragatz was selected to the 2014 Florida Super Lawyer’s list and all years since. He was also honored as a Best Lawyer by Best Lawyers in 2016 and 2017.

In 2012, Tom Edwards and Eric Ragatz won a landmark verdict for a client. The medical malpractice case resulted in an awarded verdict* of $178 million, plus $10 million in punitive damages from HCA/Memorial Hospital. Due to statutory sanctions against the defendant, the resulting Judgments were approximately $228 million and was one of the largest malpractice awards in the history of the state. This was the 4th largest medical malpractice verdict in 2012. We are pleased that our client saw the justice that he deserved.

In 2014-2017, Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. was named by Best Lawyers in America Personal Injury-Plaintiffs “Law Firm of the Year” in Jacksonville, Florida and in 2015 was named by Best Lawyers in America Medical Malpractice-Plaintiffs “Law Firm of the Year” in Jacksonville, Florida.

*Awarded amounts are before deduction for attorney’s fees and expenses. Most cases result in a lower recovery. It should not be assumed that your case will have as beneficial a result.

Pictured (left to right): Thomas S. Edwards Jr. & Eric C. Ragatz

