Donald W. St. Denis

St. Denis & Davey, P.A.

Donald St.Denis is the senior founding shareholder of St.Denis and Davey, a trial law firm with 14 lawyers in Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa and Panama City, covering North, Central and South Florida, as well as the Panhandle. They have lawyers licensed in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky. Mr. St.Denis has been Board Certified in Civil Trial Practice by the Florida Bar since June 1, 2001. He is AV peer review rated by Martindale-Hubbell®.

Mr. St.Denis graduated with honors in 1984 from The University of Arkansas, where he was an Academic All American and Athletic All American. He then attended law school on a NCAA post-graduate scholarship, graduating from a joint program at the University of Florida in law and linguistics in 1989. He was then an instructor in Foreign Trade Law, Cross Cultural Negotiations and Managerial Accounting from 1989-1990 in Tianjin China at the Foreign Trade Institute, which is now part of Nankai University. He also taught

Business Law at the University of Florida College of Business in 1990 and 1991. Mr. St.Denis is a member of the International Law and Civil Trial Law sections of the Florida Bar.

His trial practice focuses on insurance defense, legal and accounting malpractice, in addition to commercial and personal injury litigation. He has tried numerous cases defending corporations to defense verdicts in Florida, Georgia, Virginia and Ohio. Mr. St.Denis also has vast experience representing retailers, restaurants, bars, automobile, motorcycle and boat dealerships in all types of litigation, including administrative hearings, throughout Florida.

Mr. St.Denis was selected as a Florida Super Lawyer in the State of Florida from 2008-2016. He is a life member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums.

In 2010, Mr. St.Denis was recognized by The Elite Lawyers of America as a civil trial lawyer who obtained multiple verdicts or settlements of at least two million dollars.

Mr. St.Denis was awarded one of the largest verdicts to be upheld on appeal by the First District Court of Appeals in Florida under the Substantial Certainty Doctrine. He has the further distinction of obtaining jurisdiction over a United Nations contractor in the United States for a helicopter crash in Guatemala.

Mr. St. Denis also belongs to several non-profit organizations, including University Club (Member of Board of Governors), Project Czech (President), Project Hungary (President), Friends of Hendricks (Board Member), and Eastside Community Church (Elder) in Jacksonville, Florida. When he is not practicing law, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his wife and five children.

