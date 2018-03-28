Board Certified Marital & Family Law, Supreme Court Certified Family Law Mediator, Former Social Investigator for Fourth Judicial Circuit

Charles E. Willmott is Board Certified by the Florida Bar as an expert in marital and family law and is one of only ten lawyers certified as such in Jacksonville. The firm focuses exclusively on complex marital and family law matters involving the time sharing and support of children, distributions of property and businesses, support of spouses, and military divorces. “For almost 25 years, my philosophy has been to take care of my clients as if they were family and to offer emotional, as well as legal support in their time of need. Furthermore, my goal is to help provide creative and amicable resolutions in divorces while aggressively protecting my client’s rights.”

Mr. Willmott served as Chairman of the Family Law Section of the Jacksonville Bar Association from 2004 to 2010, and formerly served as a Master and member of the Executive Council of the Florida Family Law Inn of Court. In addition, Mr. Willmott has mediated hundreds of family law cases as a certified family mediator.

As part of his commitment to fostering excellence in the legal profession, Mr. Willmott’s experience has allowed him to serve as an adjunct professor at Florida Coastal School of Law. Mr. Willmott was also a popular guest speaker at Jacksonville University’s “Purses and Portfolios” seminar, where he provided guidance on all aspects of marital law for female executives and professionals. The practice is dedicated to serving the needs of both men and women equally.

Mr. Willmott has frequently lecturered and authored for the Florida Bar and Jacksonville Bar Association’s legal education seminars for family law attorneys. He has been a member of the Florida Bar since 1994. To learn more about Charles E. Willmott, P.A., visit jaxdivorce.com.

Willmott Law Building: 425 N. Liberty St., Jacksonville, FL 32202 • 904.358.7818

jaxdivorce.com