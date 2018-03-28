Carolyn S. Zisser, P.A.

Zisser Family Law

In 1975, instilled with a determined vision to pursue her clients’ best interests, Carolyn Zisser established the first woman-owned family law firm in Jacksonville. Today, Zisser Family Law in Neptune Beach focuses solely on marital and family law cases. Earning a reputation for persistence and desirable outcomes, the firm has unparalleled experience serving families in transition.

Zisser Family Law has a formidable network of highly-regarded experts in challenging areas, such as business valuation, mental health, real estate, forensic accounting and vocational evaluations. The firm’s strong family values secure its internal culture of compassion, understanding and trust. Robust, skilled attorneys navigate through family disputes with cooperative mediations, a Collaborative Family Law model or a more traditional litigation approach as necessary.

Above all, Zisser Family Law represents people—not just clients. Whether a client is preparing for a marriage with a prenuptial agreement, ending a marriage with divorce, or having issues after a divorce, the firm’s motto is to achieve desired results through “an unwavering pursuit of what is just and right.” Specifically, the firm uniquely combines relentless strength and unmitigated compassion to change its clients’ lives—for good. At Zisser Family Law, if it’s possible, it’s probable.

302 Third St., Suite 6, Neptune Beach, FL 32266 • 904.249.8787

zisserfamilylaw.com