Real Estate • Construction • Trials

Barry B. Ansbacher is the managing partner of Ansbacher Law. He is recognized as one

of Florida’s leading attorneys. For nearly 30 years, Barry has specialized in real estate, construction and community association law. He is the only lawyer in North Florida to achieve Florida Bar Board Certification in both Real Estate Law and Construction Law.

A Jacksonville native and University of Florida College of Law graduate, Barry began working as a lawyer with his father, Lewis “Lukie” Ansbacher. In 1997, Barry founded Ansbacher Law, a rapidly expanding firm with offices in Jacksonville, Fleming Island, St. Augustine and Palm Coast.

Barry and his team of 30 legal professionals at Ansbacher Law serve condominium associations, homeowner associations, property owners, personal injury victims, and commercial clients. The transactional team at Ansbacher Law represents buyers, sellers, and lenders for both residential and commercial properties.

Barry delivers results in every practice area. He transformed a failing retail mall into a world-class office park, procuring international equity financing and negotiating the construction contract. In 2016, he obtained a landmark jury verdict resulting in a judgment exceeding 12 million dollars against the nation’s largest home builder. In 2017, Ansbacher Law achieved multiple successful jury verdicts for its personal injury clients. Most recently, Barry represented a car accident victim in Clay County who received a jury verdict exceeding two million dollars.

Barry Ansbacher is recognized by his peers and clients as a leading trial attorney and counselor. He has achieved recognition by SuperLawyers, The Best Lawyers in America, Top 100 Trial Attorneys, Construction Lawyers Society of America and Who’s Who in American Law. He holds the highest ratings from both Martindale-Hubbell® (AV-Preeminent) and AVVO (10/10 – Superb).

904.737.4700

ansbacher.net