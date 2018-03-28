Where does your food come from?

Jacksonville might have a growing number of home and community gardens, but just outside city limits, agriculture is much more than a raised bed with a handful of herbs and vegetables. For those who want to better know the land and the people who work it, Flagler College Enactus is hosting an Agventure Farm Tour showcasing two farms, the Saturiwa Conservation Area and downtown Hastings.

"You can grow basil and cilantro at home, but for the things you can’t grow there are resources nearby. You can go and see how it's done and know that it’s good quality," says Enactus project leader Natalia Fernandez. "It's about combining what we’re going to see on the tour and applying that to your own home lifestyle. We hope that we're making a connection and creating a relationship between the consumers and the sellers."

The guided tour will highlight pine restoration, sustainable technologies and potato harvesting, and will culminate with the inaugural Blues, Brunswick Stew & Blueberry Festival Brunch.

"They’re going to get a unique experience. The sites we’ve chosen are very different from another," says Fernandez. Attendees will see farm animals, fields of vegetables, wetlands, the river and the historic hub of the Tri-county agricultural corridor.

April 14, 9 AM-12:30 PM. $32 for adults, $18 for children.