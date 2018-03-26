Life Imitates Art

It’s not hard to come across art in Jacksonville—the sides of buildings are covered with vibrant paintings, sculptures dot the landscape, neighborhoods boast museums and galleries. To celebrate such creations and highlight art and installations accessible to all Jacksonville Public Art Week (PAW) will take place April 1-7. The annual initiative is led by the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville, who work to champion the appreciation, relevance and expression of art and culture. This year’s theme is "Building a Better Community," with events including:

• RouxArt in the Park—a public art mosaic project in Hemming Plaza that will transform planters, taking place each day from 11:30 AM to 1 PM

• Let Freedom Ring Chimes Project—an interactive, multi-media art and education initiative that will pay tribute to St. Augustine’s Civil Rights storylines, April 4, 11 AM

• The District of Soul Public Art Initiative—a mural project, led by artists Nicole Holderbaum and Christopher Clark, on the exterior facade of the Northwest Jacksonville Community Development Corporation, April 5, 10 AM

• Jacksonville Lantern Parade—an illuminated 2-mile parade down the Northbank RiverWalk celebrating creativity, kids and the St. Johns River, April 7, 8-10 PM

