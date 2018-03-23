Put a Sake in it

In Japan sake is traditionally consumed during holidays and ceremonies. In the States it doesn't have the same regal reputation, but then again it's typically drunk after a shot of it has been dropped into a glass of beer. Ditch the brew and try a variety of sake paired with a Bellwether dinner, March 27 at 6 PM. Certified sake expert Midori Roth will be in attendance to provide an introduction and education on the fermented rice wine, while Chef Kerri Rogers will put together a well-paired five course meal. $75, all inclusive.

Menu

Red Miso Soup - Mussels, Tofu, Dulse

Kyoto Distillery Ki No Bi Gin Cocktail

~~~

Seared Tuna, Sticky Jasmine Rice, Nori, Wasabi

Tensei Song of the Sea Junmai Ginjo

~~~

Shrimp and Crab Purse - Scallion, Ginger, Garlic, Tare

Amabuki Ichigo Junmai Ginjo

~~~

Pork Udon – Duck Breast, Corn Kimchi, Radish, Baby Bok Choy, Soft Boiled Egg, Shrimp Cake, Benne

Kiku-Masamune Taru Sake

~~~

Matcha Custard - Plum Jam, Red Bean Puree

Nihonshu De Tsuketa Umeshu Plum Sake