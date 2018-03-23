Top Menu

Main Menu

Try a variety of sake paired with a Bellwether dinner

Try a variety of sake paired with a Bellwether dinner

Food and Wine

Put a Sake in it

Bellwether Sake DinnerIn Japan sake is traditionally consumed during holidays and ceremonies. In the States it doesn't have the same regal reputation, but then again it's typically drunk after a shot of it has been dropped into a glass of beer. Ditch the brew and try a variety of sake paired with a Bellwether dinner, March 27 at 6 PM. Certified sake expert Midori Roth will be in attendance to provide an introduction and education on the fermented rice wine, while Chef Kerri Rogers will put together a well-paired five course meal. $75, all inclusive.

Menu

Red Miso Soup - Mussels, Tofu, Dulse

Kyoto Distillery Ki No Bi Gin Cocktail

~~~

Seared Tuna, Sticky Jasmine Rice, Nori, Wasabi

Tensei Song of the Sea Junmai Ginjo

~~~

Shrimp and Crab Purse - Scallion, Ginger, Garlic, Tare

Amabuki Ichigo Junmai Ginjo

~~~

Pork Udon – Duck Breast, Corn Kimchi, Radish, Baby Bok Choy, Soft Boiled Egg, Shrimp Cake, Benne

Kiku-Masamune Taru Sake

~~~

Matcha Custard - Plum Jam, Red Bean Puree

Nihonshu De Tsuketa Umeshu Plum Sake

Previous Story

Lantern Making for the Jacksonville Lantern Parade

Related articles

© Copyright 2018 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.