Help those with disabilities and win a new car

Subaru of Jacksonville has donated a 2018 Forester to help BASCA raise money for their efforts to build abilities of special children and adults. To win a new car tickets are being sold for a suggested donation of $50. The grand prize winner will receive the vehicle, a second place winner will get a two night Fernandina Beach getaway and a third place winner will acquire a heavy duty wheeled duffle bag.

BASCA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Northeast Florida. Started by parents who were concerned about their own children, the organization has been helping those with disabilities for more than 20 years. They provide residential services, life skill development, support services, activities and transportation.

"The money earned from the car drawing will go towards the BASCA Arts & Education Center," says community engagement coordinator Pam Mylrea. She explains this is just one the many ways people can contribute to their mission. "People can be involved in several ways—they can donate, volunteer, participate in our fundraisers and shop or donate to our thrift store, the BASCA Bargain Boutique."