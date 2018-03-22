Four Questions with Jax Giants' Coach Jerry Williams

// by Katharine Pazder

Jerry Williams’ passion for basketball started as a child. His career soared after college when he moved to Europe and played for 10 years before suffering a career-ending knee injury. Although he loved playing the game, Williams always knew he wanted to be a coach. Starting out as a player-assistant coach for the Jacksonville Giants, he is now the head coach of the four-time ABA national championship team and is striving to bring home number five—and the third in as many years—to the River City at the ABA playoffs in Austin, Texas, April 3-7.

What are some of the strengths your team has shown throughout this year’s near perfect season?

We all buy in to the goal at hand and that’s to win the championship. Everyone wants to be a part of a championship team. My number one weakness is defense. I stress that a lot to the guys. We get lackadaisical and it really tears a hole in me. I’m striving and trying to get the guys focused on defense.

What are your strategies to bring home another championship trophy?

Take it one game at a time and win as many games as we can so we can have a higher rank in the playoffs. It’s always good to get a bye week in the playoff.

What is the mentality you hope to instill in your team as you enter the playoffs?

There’s a lot for the guys to be distracted by. We have a month off before the playoffs, so I’m trying to get the guys to just stay focused.

When it’s all said and done, how do you plan to celebrate such a successful season and prepare for the next?

Once we win it again this year, we’ll break the record for most championships. No ABA team has ever won five. After that, I vacation. I’ll have two weeks off, but then it’s back to the gym, traveling and recruiting just to get ready for the next season