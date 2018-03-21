This toilet is straight-up ridiculous

// by Andy Moser

When people say technology is affecting every aspect of our lives, they mean it. In fact, technological innovation has made its way to the bathroom, with smart toilets offering a number of modern features. The most basic models flush automatically, eliminating germ transfer from hands to toilet. They can also save water by sensing the right amount to use when flushing. Electricity is required to power them, however.

Those willing to invest more in their intelligent toilets can find versions tricked out with everything from bidets and air dryers to foot warmers, self-deodorizers and night-lights. Some use a battery to function, making them operational during a power outage—an admittedly useful component in a state prone to storms.

And if you’re the kind of person who likes to jam on the can, well, there’s a toilet for that. Bluetooth and MP3 capabilities are available with some models, like Kohler’s Numi, which is priced at $7,500 and comes equipped with Amazon’s Alexa technology—she’ll even lift the toilet seat, if you ask her nicely.