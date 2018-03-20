Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala 2018

// photos by Denise Williams

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation has provided $9.3 million in financial aid and supported more than 5,000 families in the Jacksonville and New York/New Jersey areas fighting the tough battle against childhood cancer. On March 16, the Jay Fund raised a glass (several hundred, in fact) to all it has accomplished at its annual Wine Tasting Gala, a fundraiser held at the Wells Fargo Center in Downtown Jacksonville. In addition to plenty of vino, the event featured food from top area restaurants as well as a silent auction. The gala is an essential source of revenue for the Jay Fund, with last year’s gala raising more than $280,000. Funds go directly toward helping lift the burdens of First Coast families facing childhood cancer.