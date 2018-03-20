Top Menu

Main Menu

Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala 2018

Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala 2018

Party Pics

// photos by Denise Williams

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation has provided $9.3 million in financial aid and supported more than 5,000 families in the Jacksonville and New York/New Jersey areas fighting the tough battle against childhood cancer. On March 16, the Jay Fund raised a glass (several hundred, in fact) to all it has accomplished at its annual Wine Tasting Gala, a fundraiser held at the Wells Fargo Center in Downtown Jacksonville. In addition to plenty of vino, the event featured food from top area restaurants as well as a silent auction. The gala is an essential source of revenue for the Jay Fund, with last year’s gala raising more than $280,000. Funds go directly toward helping lift the burdens of First Coast families facing childhood cancer.

Previous Story

Dream of telling your story on The ...

Next Story

This toilet is straight-up ridiculous

Related articles

© Copyright 2018 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.