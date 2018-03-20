Dream of telling your story on The Moth? Try this first

Live storytelling has become something of a movement, with shows like The Moth in New York and This Is Not Happening on Comedy Central inspiring events across the country—including several in Florida such as Palm Coast’s The Inspired Mic, St. Augustine’s Bare Your Soul and Orlando’s The Short Attention Span Storytelling Hour or Thereabouts. The newest iteration is Corazon Cinema and Café’s Confessions of the Corazon.

“I needed a segment for the Corazon Comedy Festival and this was the outcome,” says filmmaker and event host Sareth Ney. “Everyone had a story to tell and it was one of the highlights.” After the segment was well-received at the Comedy Festival in December, the Corazon decided to bring it back as a monthly event.

Confessions is open to storytellers of all types—professional and amateur poets, authors, spoken word artists and comedians. Speakers get between six and eight minutes to tell their tales. Those who are funny are always well-received, but there’s more to being a good storyteller than making the crowd laugh.

“People like to hear personal stories, underdogs overcoming the odds and such,” Ney says. “We live in a time where our attention span is short and everyone looks at his or her phone every 30 seconds. A good story grabs the audience members’ attention for the entire duration of the story. It captivates them, touches emotions of everyone in the room and they cannot look away.”

Confessions of the Corazon takes place the last Thursday of each month at 7 PM. The next one is March 29. Admission is $5 and, if you want to tell your tale, there’s a one-item minimum.