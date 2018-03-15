Jax middle schoolers are making some really awesome lanterns

Seventh and eighth grade technical theatre students at LaVilla School of the Arts are getting prepared for the Jacksonville Lantern Parade in a big way. They're building their own large-scale lanterns to carry in the parade from planning to completion.

"The process they learn is to first sketch and try to figure out what they are going to produce. This helps them to decide on sizes, materials and any other challenges they may have. They will then create a model or scaled down version to work out the problems and finally the real thing," says Abbie Malkewitz, the school's technical director. "While they have not done something specifically like the lanterns [before], they learn a process on how to create items for the stage, so this was not out of the usual for them."

The students could choose whether to work alone or in a group, and then came up with their own ideas about what to make. The only criteria was that it had to be big. "There is a Starbucks Frappuccino cup, a dog house, a balloon, a bird, a large train car from Thomas the Tank Engine, a donut, a Rubik's cube and a girl in a bubble bath," Malkewitz says. "We will be adding the lights to figure out how to illuminate them the best. They learnhow to figure out the criteria on how the work should be evaluated since every project has a different type of audience. They will then critique and evaluate their work, editing, modifying and possibly even going back to the drawing board."

Malkewitz's background in theater set design—which is what the Technical Theatre class is all about—has definitely helped her students. "The lanterns are constructed from willow sticks, wire, masking tape, tissue paper and glue," she says. "I had done a set design many years ago, Attack of the Space Pandas, where the pandas' home world was a sort of Asian theme with vertical strings of geometric lanterns hanging down from the ceiling. We figured out this lantern making technique back then, so when our principal told us about the parade I was really excited to share the skill with a new group of kids."

The Jacksonville Lantern Parade will light up the Riverwalk on April 7. It's free to participate—just bring a lantern. And if you didn't take Technical Theatre in middle school, well, we won't hold that against you. Buy one online, or take one of our lantern making workshops. Visit 904TIX.com for details.