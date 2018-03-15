From Buggy to Bar

// by Senee Mobley

Bitters, once carried door-to-door by folk healers on horse-drawn wagons and sold as remedies for everything from hair loss to digestive complications, are now mainly flavor enhancers for craft cocktails. Concentrates of bark, roots, leaves and flowers are captured in tiny amber bottles and delivered by dropper to mixed drinks, adding aromatic properties and incredible depth.

Dubbed “Dr. Reinhard” by loved ones because he carries around a satchel of bitters and conducts flavor experiments, former bartender Austin Reinhard is the sole commercial bitters bottler in the area. One of his signature concoctions is a trio of chocolate, vanilla and Chaga mushroom. Prices start at $15.