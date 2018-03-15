Get in the St. Patty's mood with Fire & Grace

Strings Attached

Riverside Fine Arts Association hosts Fire & Grace at the Church of the Good Shepherd Friday, March 16. The band, consisting of violinist Edwin Huizinga and guitarist William Coulter, explores everything from classical, folk and traditional music.

“We’re covering three centuries of music and many different genres—we’re covering music from so many different places and it all works so well together. I feel like when we play a show there’s something in it for everyone,” says Huizinga. “For the audience it’s a great journey. Hopefully they come out in the end feeling they had a great experience on both the classical side and the Irish music side,” Coulter says.

Highlighting the Irish music side of the show, this concert takes place the day before St. Patrick's Day. 8 PM. $25.