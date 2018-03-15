Camp Craft Cocktail Class

Shaken or Stirred

How about infused?

Many people enjoy a complex cocktail, but far less possess the skill to craft one—or have the time and ingredients to put them together. Camp Craft Cocktail has created cocktail kits that only need an alcohol of choice to be added—just let it sit and soak up the flavors in the jar and enjoy. Camp has a handful of their own flavors, such as Hibiscus Ginger Lemon, but Thursday, March 15 join owners Suzanah and Rhonda at Manifest Distilling for a craft cocktail class that will provide the opportunity to create a cocktail of your own. Try each of Camp's ready made kits, take home your favorite and take home your own creation. $40.