These locals can help your browning orchids

// by Andy Moser

The Jacksonville Orchid Society is holding its annual show, the place to be for those who want to learn more about planting, growing and displaying orchids.

Professional growers attend and put on “amazing displays of their very best flowers,” which are then judged by the American Orchid Society, according to the society’s first vice president Lois Rasmussen. Attendees can also bring their own orchids for help, tips and potting services from experts. Free. Garden Club of Jacksonville, March 17, 10 AM-6 PM & March 18, 10 AM-4 PM.