11 Jacksonville-area camps to keep kids busy this summer

Happy Campers

By June, all the area schools will have let out for summer, but what are the kids going to do with all of this newly acquired spare time? Throughout Jax a variety of day camps are offered and Jax Mag lined up a handful of the standouts.

Boy Scouts of America North Florida Council hosts a camp for both boys and girls ages 6-14. Located at the St. Johns river base at Echockotee, this camp highlights activities on the water including swimming, tubing, kneeboarding and kayaking. Campers can also participate in an array of other activities—science, climbing, shooting and disc golf, to name a few. The week wouldn’t be complete without learning some outdoor and scout skills. Prices start at $225 a week beginning June 18.

For those with an interest in standing eye-to-eye with an anaconda or neck-to-neck with a giraffe, there’s camp at the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens. Take zoo tours, participate in activities and games, make arts and crafts, conduct experiments and, of course, enjoy up-close encounters with animals every day. Weekly sessions begin June 11 for grades K-8. $195 a week for members, $220 for non-members.

Kids ages 6-16 can become one with the ocean at this surf or paddle board camp. There are half-day, full-day, and single day options that provide all equipment, demonstrations, lessons and plenty of practice. Beyond being in the water there are yoga classes, stretching, relay races and beach sports. All skill levels are welcome to join. Camps begin May 28. $350 for a full-day week.

Learn to shred with beginner, immediate and advanced skateboarding lessons for kids ages 6-16. Experience various types of skateboarding from street to vert—and don’t forget about the famous Snake Run. There will also be visits from local pros, games and contests. Week-long camps begin June 5—$169 for members, $199 for nonmembers—or drop in for a one-day camp for $45.

For those who might be the next Pablo Picasso or Ansel Adams, this creative camp for ages 4-14 provides kids with a variety of artistic media and skills. While most time will be spent in the studio, campers will also visit the galleries, the library and UNF’s nature trails—all great places to draw inspiration for their next masterpiece. Camps begin the week of June 4 with prices starting at $100 a week.

For the kids who bounce of the walls there's Rebounderz, where they can literally bounce off the walls in a room covered in trampolines. Other activities include rock climbing, laser tag, unreal bowling and a ninja warrior course. On top of that there will be games, team competitions and arts and crafts. Ages 6 to 12. $195 for the week, $45 per day.

Become the next all-star at Tommy Hulihan’s Basketball Camp, which teaches players the fundamentals of the game through individual and team drills. June 11-15 for 2nd-7th graders. For those who don’t want to focus on just one game there’s an all sports camp with weekly sessions beginning July 9 for K-6th grade. During the week campers will play basketball, soccer, flag football, kickball and more, plus on Fridays go bowling at Beach Bowl, where they’ll have the entire alley to themselves. $130 a week, $35 a day.

Auditions are held to get into this camp for kids with rhythm, who will get the opportunity to practice in fields from conducting to jazz jam sessions. Other electives include piano, music technology and drumming. A 7th through 9th grade day camp will take place the week of June 10 and a high school day or overnight camp will be during the week of June 17, each held at the University’s Fine Arts Center. Prices start at $285.

Campers with sensory processing disorders can spend their summer days playing at We Rock the Spectrum Kids’ gym. Fashioned with specialized equipment—including a zip-line, trampoline, tunnels, swings and climbing structures—We Rock the Spectrum’s camp will include group activities, sensory experiences, art and crafts and more. All equipment and activities are designed to address the dynamic nervous system of children with autism and other special needs, and help them expand their ability levels. Children can learn to better their eating habits, practice social situations and, of course, have fun in the process. Ages 3 and up. Beginning the week of June 4. Prices start at $90.

Road Trips

Jax has the good charm of being quite close to many other cities and activities. Venture outside of the First Coast and find even more camps.

Head north for summer adventures on Jekyll Island. Campers can practice their putting with The Jekyll Island Golf Club, help save a species with The Georgia Sea Turtle Center, travel back in time with the Jekyll Island Museum or refine their racket skills at the island’s Tennis Center. Each camp is $280, a week long and includes one day at Summer Waves Waterpark, including such attractions as Pirates Passage and Shark Tooth Cove. Start dates and ages vary for each camp.

S.E.A. Camp, for ages 7-12, is a week filled with science and exploration. Campers will comb the Intracoastal ecosystem, conduct science experiments and conservation projects, and make animal observations. T.E.E.N. Camp is for teenagers with an interest in the environment and wildlife. Their week will consist of kayaking on the Intracoastal waterway, conducting lab experiments and performing mock field work. Both camps end with an in-water dolphin encounter. Sessions are $550 and begin June 11.