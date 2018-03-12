Secret Supper Club Blue Bamboo

Mystery Meal

March's Secret Supper Club will take place Wednesday the 14th at Blue Bamboo. Chef Dennis Chan, who has been serving Jacksonville for more than 13 years, will create a meal sure to impress with influences from family recipes, traditional Chinese dishes and a twist of modern flavors.

Secret Supper Club is an exclusive dining series gathering Jacksonville’s talented chefs and curious foodies alike to celebrate the city’s ever-evolving culinary scene. Featuring a multi-course tasting menu and drink pairing, fused with elements of mystery and excitement, Secret Suppers are true one-of-a-kind dining experiences. $50.