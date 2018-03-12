Top Menu

Main Menu

Secret Supper Club Blue Bamboo

Secret Supper Club Blue Bamboo

Food and Wine

Mystery Meal

March's Secret Supper Club will take place Wednesday the 14th at Blue Bamboo. Chef Dennis Chan, who has been serving Jacksonville for more than 13 years, will create a meal sure to impress with influences from family recipes, traditional Chinese dishes and a twist of modern flavors.

Secret Supper Club is an exclusive dining series gathering Jacksonville’s talented chefs and curious foodies alike to celebrate the city’s ever-evolving culinary scene. Featuring a multi-course tasting menu and drink pairing, fused with elements of mystery and excitement, Secret Suppers are true one-of-a-kind dining experiences. $50.

 

Previous Story

Women Business Owners of North Florida “G.R.I.T.”

Next Story

Make your own marble scarf

Related articles

© Copyright 2018 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.