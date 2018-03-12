Make your own marble scarf

Scarves & Crafts

Join Designed by You at Main & Sixth Brewing Company when they host a night of scarves and crafts. Designed by You will provide all the materials needed to create a marbled scarf. The process, which involves dripping dye and moving it around, makes each scarf one-of-a-kind.

While winter may be coming to a close, that doesn't mean there's no need for a scarf. Wear them as a headband, use it as a table-runner, purse accessory, beach cover, or even display it on the wall as art to bring a pop of color and texture to a room.

After creating a colorful garment enjoy a craft beer from Main & Six, one of Springfield's latest additions. Choose from a variety of options brewed in-house from a crisp sour to a robust stout. March 13. 6-9 PM. $40.