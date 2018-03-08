Women Business Owners of North Florida “G.R.I.T.”

// photos by Denise Williams

Women Business Owners of North Florida held their event "G.R.I.T."—Growth - Resilience - Integrity - Tenacity—on March 8 at UNF's Adam W. Herbert University Center. The event's keynote speaker was Amy Pope Wells, an entrepreneur, professional speaker and community leader. Other speakers included Suzzane Lemen, CEO DCSI; Brandi Bass, CEO of Jacksonville Dixie Blues; Kelly Straub, SVP of Global Accounts; and Heather B Quick, CEO of The Quick Law Group.

WBO is recognized as the premier women's entrepreneurial organization in North Florida, increasing recognition of women business owners and their successes and encouraging business ownership by women. Its mission is to inspire women business owners to grow through networking, education and support.