Would you try sweet potato kimchi?

Not that long ago, kimchi (a fermented vegetable condiment typically made with cabbage) was most often found in authentic Korean restaurants and specialty shops. These days, the pickled concoction is on all types of menus, complementing a wide array of food. Chef Kerri Rogers of Bellwether goes over traditional and non-traditional varieties of kimchi in a class offered at GastroFest on March 24.

“We are doing something with kimchi that hasn’t really been done—at least not in Jacksonville,” she says. “We’re doing seasonal kimchi with vegetables like sweet potatoes and collard greens. We want to show the versatility of it.” The class is $10 and is held at MOSH. 904tix.com