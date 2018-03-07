A quick DIY lantern for the Jacksonville Lantern Parade

// photo by Agnes Lopez
Materials:
Round paper lantern (buy one here)
Battery-operated light
Lightweight paper
2.5” circle paper puncher (or scissors)
Hot glue gun (or craft glue)
Procedure:
1. Cut out a few dozen circles from your paper with the puncher or scissors.
2. Apply some glue to the top quarter of the paper circles one at a time. Press the circles on the lantern in layers, starting from the bottom and moving up.
3. Once dry, insert your light and hang!
We'll see you with your lantern at the Jacksonville Lantern Parade, April 7, 6-10 PM!