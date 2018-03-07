A quick DIY lantern for the Jacksonville Lantern Parade

// photo by Agnes Lopez

Materials:

Round paper lantern (buy one here)

Battery-operated light

Lightweight paper

2.5” circle paper puncher (or scissors)

Hot glue gun (or craft glue)

Procedure:

1. Cut out a few dozen circles from your paper with the puncher or scissors.

2. Apply some glue to the top quarter of the paper circles one at a time. Press the circles on the lantern in layers, starting from the bottom and moving up.

3. Once dry, insert your light and hang!

• • •

We'll see you with your lantern at the Jacksonville Lantern Parade, April 7, 6-10 PM!