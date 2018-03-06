Five Fundraisers You Won't Want To Miss in Jacksonville This March

Looking for something to do this month? Lend your time to a worthy cause (and have some fun while doing it).

3/11

Ms. Mary’s Helping Hands College Fundraiser

This nonprofit’s goal is decreasing violence in Jacksonville by giving young people the resources they need to live a productive lifestyle. The group provides scholarships, resumé workshops, interview skills and more to empower area youth. Join them for bowling, raffles and the opportunity to win prizes. $20, shoe rental included. 2-4:30 PM. Batt Family Fun Center.

3/17

Trinity Love Hoblit Gala

The Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation needs your help to raise money for stroke and aneurysm research. Help out the cause by attending their second annual gala. Tickets start at $175. 6-10 PM. Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort. 904tix.com

3/17

Root Ball

The Root Ball is a benefit for Greenscape of Jacksonville, produced by The Late Bloomers Garden Club. This year’s theme is “Irish For A Day, Green All Year,” with a local twist as musician Brendan Doherty performs amid the evening of cocktails, a silent auction, festive food, music and dancing. Attire is “casual green.” $130. 6:30-11 PM. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. 904tix.com

3/24

Queen Fix Your Crown

This second annual symposium is sponsored by Women with a Purpose, a nonprofit organization with a focus on mutual empowerment by providing resources for young women. Celebrate with food, music, games and more. $10-$100. 4-7 PM. Watson Realty in Saint Augustine.

4/6

Car Drawing

BASCA Inc. and Subaru of Jacksonville host a drawing to support BASCA’s mission of improving the lives of individuals with special needs. The grand prize is a three-year prepaid lease on a 2018 Subaru Forester. $50 suggested donation. 7:30 PM. Eagle Harbor Golf Club. 904tix.com