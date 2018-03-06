Five Can't-Miss Food Events in March

// by Andy Moser

Secret Supper Club

MARCH 14: Join Jacksonville Magazine’s Secret Supper Club at Blue Bamboo for a few culinary surprises. Enjoy a multi-course meal featuring “hip Asian comfort food” prepared by Jax fave chef Dennis Chan. $50. 6-8 PM.

Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala

MARCH 16: Straight from the Jaguars’ front office, Tom Coughlin heads Downtown for a night of wine tasting. Join the coach and other celebrity guests to sample food from top local restaurants, drink some wine and bid on auction items—all for a great cause. The event’s proceeds benefit families battling childhood cancer. $130. Wells Fargo Building. 6:30-9:30 PM.

Basics of Sourdough Bread Class

MARCH 24: Local organic bakery Community Loaves shares the secrets of sourdough with attendees of this class. Discuss the baking basics with the people who do it best and take a little knowledge home. You’ll also get a starter dough to bring home for your first solo session. $15. MOSH. 11 AM.

Pearls & Paws Gala

MARCH 24: Walk the red carpet for a food-filled evening that includes live music, dancing and a dinner buffet from the area’s restaurants. Even sweeter, all money raised will go to Friends of Jacksonville Animals, who are celebrating 10 years of helping the city’s neediest furry friends. $50. AirSpace Recreational Facility. 6-10 PM.

Great Chefs of Jacksonville

MARCH 26:The eighth annual Great Chefs of Jacksonville event returns for a night of culinary competition. Guests will begin by sampling cocktails and food truck eats and then voting for their favorites. Then, they’ll be treated to a sit-down dinner inside, all to decide which chef reigns over the Jax culinary scene. $175. TPC Sawgrass. 6-9 PM.