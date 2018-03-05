Rethreaded Mukti Freedom Gala 2018

Rethreaded's 2018 Mukti Freedom Gala was held at the Glass Factory in Downtown Jacksonville on March 3. Mukti, which means freedom in Bengali, is the charity’s primary fundraising event of the year, during which 500 community leaders enjoy an evening of hope through poetry, stories, shopping, dining and dancing. Guests made a stop at the Tin Can Photo Lounge before entering the venue, where strings of lights and draped fabric created a dreamy space. Treats from Peterbrooke Chocolatier, a Rethreaded pop-up shop, silent auction items, live music and more kept things lively well into the evening.