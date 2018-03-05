Blue Jay Listening Room March Lineup

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Jax Beach's Blue Jay Listening Room has a lot going on this month.

Junco Royals put out some foot-stomping N'awlins jazz with Murphy Griffin and Madison Taylor on guitar, Molly Sweet on clarinet, Sean Clancy with his tuba and Dennis Negrin tooting away on trumpet. "Blue Jay has quickly become one of our favorite places to play. A comfortable, intimate joint with great booze and the best staff. This place is as cozy as it gets!" the band says on their Facebook.

The Resonant Rogues, consisting of Sparrow and Keith J. Smith, are based out of Asheville, North Carolina. Their influences include Appalachian old-time, Balkan folk music, Swing Manouche, and early New Orleans Jazz.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, the city where DJ Alan Freed first coined the phrase "Rock and Roll," Buchanan he became a disciple of all the soul, blues, and rock trailblazers—Ray Charles, The Drifters, Sam Cooke, James Brown, Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Jackie Wilson to name a few—whom he continues to channel today.

Keith Harkin is an Irish singer songwriter and guitar player whose musical talents have brought him across the world touring. During his time in the States he gained recognition from Grammy Award-winning producer, David Foster, who then went on to sign Keith as one of his first artists to Verve Records.

Ample Angst formed in 2017 as an Americana collaboration of local vocalist and Alhambra theater performer Olivia Chernyshev, UNF violinist Joseph Henderson, songwriter/guitarist Mike Bernos, New York-based singer-songwriter Morley and bassist/vocalist Cyrus Quaranta.

Jo Smith, a soulful and gritty songwriter from south Georgia, makes music that forges together the unlikely influences of Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, James Taylor, KT Oslin and Keith Whitley.

Randall Bramblett may be known for his songwriting and playing on stage with rocks legends Bonnie Raitt, The Allman Brothers Band, Steve Winwood and The Band, but catch him as frontman on his latest tour.

Take advantage of networking and a lively panel discussion highlighting rad women in the area and the achievements they have accomplished.

From a small valley in New York, Kaleigh Baker has fostered a connection with her audiences since her early days performing. Now she travels more than 300 days a year playing her bluesy blend of songwriting. Kaleigh's gypsy ancestry has started to take root in her music, melding with her rock attitude, jazz and mountain-soul influences.

Dwight & Nicole is a three piece original soul-rock band fronted by Dwight Ritcher & Nicole Nelson. They share a love of classic blues greats like Albert King and Lighting Hopkins and cover classics by their vocal heroes Mavis Staples, Jimmy Witherspoon and Etta James, all the while writing and developing their own original music.