Secret Supper Club: Lantern Workshop Edition Selfie Cam

Secret Supper Club and the inaugural Jacksonville Lantern Parade festivities combined on February 28 at Intuition Ale Works. The dinner doubled a paper lantern workshop, giving guests the opportunity to create a unique and one-of-a-kind lantern masterpiece to carry at the inaugural Jacksonville Lantern Parade happening April 7. The Argentinian-style cuisine was provided by Mama's Food Truck and free beer was provided by Intuition Ale Works. Jax Mag also brought our selfie booth so the attendees could take a break from crafting and noshing for a little more fun.