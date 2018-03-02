Tour the wild frontier (of North Florida)

Wild and Out

Join North Florida Land Trust and landowners Ben and Louann Williams for a morning tour of Wetland Preserve, one of NFLT’s Osceola to Ocala (O2O) Corridor conservation projects and a working forest in Putnam County.

“There’s so much out there, especially in spring, and all the trees are all these various sorts of colors. It’s just bursting out alive,” says Ben Williams.

He and his wife will share their experience balancing timber production, land conservation, and wildlife enhancement on their 3,700 acres in the O2O Corridor. The tour will highlight ways in which North Florida Land Trust can help landowners with responsible stewardship and long-term conservation in northeast Florida.

“We’re working the land,” he says. “We’re tracking turtles that we have transmitters on. We grow palm trees, which is jobs. The fact that all these things can happen at the same time—you can have your cake and eat it too. You can preserve land and create jobs.”

This tour will involve a combination of riding in open-air vehicles and hiking moderate distances. Registration is $10 and includes lunch. Attendance is limited and no refunds.