Companies With Heart Luncheon 2018

// photos by Mandy Niesen

Jacksonville Magazine held its 2018 Companies with Heart Luncheon on February 27 at WJCT studios, honoring 23 Jax-area businesses who go above and beyond for the community. Biscottis provided the food and the Sulzbacher Center's Eileen Briggs spoke about the shelter's upcoming volunteer projects. Each honoree gives back to the community in its own way, be it offering its employees paid time off to volunteer, spearheading fundraising initiatives or donating money or time to charitable causes. For the full list of 2018 Companies With Heart, along with information about their plans for this year and exemplary employees, click here.