10 Jacksonville bathrooms that will make you want to renovate

If you're a little afraid of doing something wild,

the bathroom is the perfect place to experiment. It's a small space (usually) and well-hidden from the eyes of the world. In need of a little bathroom inspiration? These ten rooms are in real Northeast Florida homes, envisioned by homeowners who weren't afraid to take a step outside of their comfort zones.

Turquoise drawers emphasize the sea glass tile and provide lots of storage in a central spot. A canine-accessible shower is decorated with a sea glass mosaic tile edged with a Schluter system in brushed chrome. This is a great way to finish off a ceramic tile with a neat, contemporary edge.

The walls are an unusual treatment of pecky cypress, where all of the nubbly bits have been filled with spackle. Then a white-wash is rubbed over the top. It’s a contemporary twist on an Old Florida look. There's an open walk-in master shower, with ipe wood floor and door to the porch and pool beyond.

Blue tiling in the walk-in shower complements the rest of the house, which is awash in serene, coastal colors.

Here, the master bath is split into his and hers sections. The lacquer trays are a custom color to match the sea-glass chandelier above. “Charlie doesn’t like the pebble floor in the shower… that’s okay. He has his own,” says owner Lindsey Moore.

The twin tubs make for peaceful togetherness; most often the couple reads, and soaks, in quiet companionship. The brass and porcelain chandelier from Spain was discovered while antiquing in Michigan.

This master bathroom’s infinity edged tub fills from above, opposite a vast Rococo mirror where the dressing room is clad in white Macassar veneer.

The master suite in this home is a panoply of lilacs—from the Moroccan printed wallpaper in this bathroom to the amethyst crystals on the valence.

The homeowner wanted “wallpaper with movement” for this powder room, where she and the designer already knew they would make use of vintage lighting. The dramatic cloud wallpaper resonates with the owner’s love of photographing clouds. The chunky icicle sconces came from an expedition hunting through old boxes of vintage lighting, reassembling the pieces. A coordinating chandelier and leather pulls on blue-black cabinets add further texture to the intriguing private space.

Hanging over a clawfoot tub is the painting of where the homeowners met, while honeycomb tile on the floor continues the vintage feel that the white subway tile with lead glass windows lends to the master bathroom.

The counter in this master bath is a custom height to suit tall residents. Beyond the glass doors lie a shower and tub.