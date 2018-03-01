Shrimply the Best

// by Katharine Pazder

What pairs better than beer and baseball? Not much. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open the gates of the Baseball Grounds on March 10, 6-9 PM to welcome fans for a night of food, fun and beer at the Shrimp & Suds Craft Beer Festival.

Jaxons can stroll through the stadium sipping samples of craft beer from 10 local brewing companies such as Bold City Brewery, Intuition Ale Works and Green Room Brewing. Jumbo shrimp and classic ballpark food will be available for purchase as well as ticket packages and Jumbo Shrimp merch. Tickets are $40-$50.