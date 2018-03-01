See this one-of-a-kind car in Amelia this month

In the late 1960s, automotive legend Carroll Shelby designed a follow-up to the AC Cobra, first known as the Cobra III, then the Lone Star after Shelby’s home state of Texas. One prototype was built before the project was scrapped, likely due to tightening U.S. safety regulations. It toured the car show circuit before turning up for sale in a 1968 Competition Press classified ad for the then-princely sum of $15,000.

The car changed hands several times over the years, and now, after a more than 10-year restoration, Shelby’s only Lone Star will make its debut at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, March 11.