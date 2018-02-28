Recipe: Crab Bisque

by Eric Ward, Whitey’s Fish Camp // photo by Agnes Lopez

Ingredients:

1 c. diced red onion

1 c. diced celery

1 c. diced red and green bell pepper (mixed)

¼ c. minced fresh garlic (about 12 cloves)

3 T. seafood base paste

3 T. Old Bay seafood seasoning

3 c. white wine

3 qt. heavy cream

4 oz. cornstarch slurry (2 parts cold water,

1 part cornstarch)

1 lb. fresh lump crab meat

½ c. cream sherry

Procedure:

1. Combine the first seven ingredients in a large soup pot and simmer over medium heat until liquid is reduced by half and vegetables are tender.

2. Add heavy cream over medium heat until almost boiling. Watch carefully.

3. In a separate container, mix corn starch and cold water to make a thickening slurry. Slowly whisk the slurry into hot heavy cream. Use all the slurry for a thick bisque or use less for a thinner soup.

4. Finally, stir in crab meat and cream sherry. Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese and green onion if desired.

SERVES 10+