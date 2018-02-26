Winter Paddle at North Florida Land Trust's Guana River Preserve

Back to Nature

Join North Florida Land Trust for a winter paddle down the Guana River Tuesday, February 27, from 4:30PM - 6:30PM, launching from the North Guana Outpost.

The Guana River runs nestled along the coast just south of Ponte Vedra and almost to Vilano Beach. The area is drenched in history—having once been home to the Timucuan Indians—and wildlife—birds suchbald eagles and peregrine falcons inhabit the land while northern areas remain chilly, while year round one can find a variety of other birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.

No experience is necessary, nor does one have to own a kayak. Rentals are available for $25, or if you have your own simply register to join the group for free.

The North Florida Land Trust is a nonprofit organization committed to protecting and preserving the natural heritage of North Florida. They focused on protecting ecologically, agriculturally, and historically significant lands.