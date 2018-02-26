Should you display your books backward?

A typical bookshelf houses books with the spines facing out, but a new trend—flipping books backward, with the pages displayed—has emerged. Some find it ridiculous, wondering how one would pick a book out if they can’t see what the title is, while others think all the white pages are a consistent alternative to dozens of colorful covers in a space.

“It allows us as designers to use a client’s collection of books even when they don't fit in the space. It makes it cohesive and attractive and brings serenity,” says Coleen Norris of Nesting Place Interiors. It’s also a great way to not judge a book by its cover.