Master Sommelier Dinner: Miura + Clos Pissarra with Emmanuel Kemiji

Wine Not

While Tom Gray may have settle here in Jacksonville, his career has taken him all over the country—one place of particular interest being Napa Valley.

“Living in California's wine country developed more than Gray's culinary skills in that he also became a keenly interested and knowledgeable about wines,” says Moxie marketing and special events manager Kathleen Catherall. “During his days off, he worked in the cellar at a Calistoga boutique winery and learned every process of winemaking from harvest to fermentation to bottling, as well as how to properly pair foods with wines. The latter is a skill that he uses for each new dish he creates not only on his restaurant menus, but for special winemaker pairings.”

Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails will be hosting a Master Sommelier Dinner with Emmanuel Kemiji Monday, February 26. Throughout the evening, each of the four courses served will be paired with a wine hand selected by Kemiji from his portfolio.

Since the first Master Sommelier diploma exam in 1969 only 236 people worldwide have earned the coveted title—Kemiji being one of them. He has taken his expertise and put it into his own vineyards: Miura in California and Clos Pissarra in Spain.

7 PM. $120.