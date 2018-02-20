Going to Grape Lengths

To become a Certified Sommelier, the Court of Master Sommeliers requires candidates to pass a three-part exam. The first portion is a written exam of 40 multiple choice and short-answer questions. Then, there’s the tasting test, where one must identify the flavors and smells of unmarked glasses of wine, such as “stone fruit,” “floral,” “matured in oak,” the climate in which the wine was matured and more. The third is a practical service exam.

One Ocean resort and Spa’s food and beverage director Stephen Wittman II recently passed these trials. “I pursued this recognition because of my passion for continued education and enhancing the guest experience through the enjoyment of wine,” Wittman says. We’ll drink to that.