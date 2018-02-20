26th Annual Catholic Charities Black and White Ball

A New Hope

Catholic Charities works to help those in need with services including emergency assistance, workforce development and refugee resettlement. To help raise funds for such efforts each spring they hold the Black and White Ball. This year's festivities will take place March 3 at the US Assure Club West at EverBank Field. The evening will include dinner, dancing and celebration of the support and hope the charity brings. Over the last 25 years the ball has raised more than $3 million. 6-10 PM. $200.