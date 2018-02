Friday Musicale chose a 1940s USO party as inspiration for its third annual fundraising event, Stars and Stripes Dinner and Dance, on Saturday, February 17. Think red, white and blue lights, jeeps and a dining room that looks like a mess hall, where a three-course dinner including cocktails and dessert were served. After dinner, attendees dressed in their best 1940s attire, can swing the night away to big-band music by 16-piece band Fascinating Rhythm Orchestra featuring Harry and Sally.